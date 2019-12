© Report https://report.az/storage/news/4954f2f71f981c5d7e29a0e6e8b78b9f/40c98ae5-8c44-4786-a427-bb202160b2d2_292.jpg

The Central Election Commission will hold a meeting tomorrow.

Report informs that during the meeting the Commission will pass a decision on the elections to Milli Majlis.

The meeting will start at 14:00.