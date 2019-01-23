CEC starts to accept annual financial reports of political parties

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/4954f2f71f981c5d7e29a0e6e8b78b9f/40c98ae5-8c44-4786-a427-bb202160b2d2_292.jpg

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has launched an admission of financial statements from the political parties for 2018.

Report informs that, in line with the legislation, political parties should submit their annual financial statements to the CEC no later than April 1, along with an auditor's report.

The Central Election Commission should inform the Ministry of Justice about the political parties that fail to submit their annual financial statements with the auditor's report until April 1.

Some political parties have already submitted their financial statements.

Notably, 55 political parties have been registered with the Azerbaijani Justice Ministry. Only 51 of them submitted their annual financial report on 2014 to the CEC. The other 4 parties - Azerbaijan Revival and Progress Party, Azerbaijan National Movement Party, Azerbaijan Patriots Party, Alliance Party for the sake of Azerbaijan have not submitted their financial statements. No punitive measures have been taken against them.