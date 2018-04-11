CEC: Some troubled forces in social networks publish fictitious information

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 11, the presidential elections in Azerbaijan are taking place in conditions of free will of election subjects and voters and in accordance with requirements of relevant legislation."

Report was informed in the Media and Public relations department of the CEC Secretariat.

It was noted that in general, during the voting period and on the elections day up to now, the CEC did not receive any official information about the violations.

CEC believes that the main purpose of spreading false information on the Internet resources and profiles in social networks is to cast a shadow on independent, democratic and fair elections in the country, at the same time to provide false information to international and local observers and confuse them.

It is impossible to take such disseminated fictitious information seriously in the conditions of unhindered activity of more than 60,000 local and international observers and with live observation through 1,000 webcams.

CEC emphasizes that the necessary steps will be taken for timely and qualitative adoption of necessary measures to protect the rights of Azerbaijani voters, to prevent possible violations.