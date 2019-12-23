CEC reveals constituencies with lowest and highest turnout as of 15:00

Election authorities in Azerbaijan have revealed the constituencies with the lowest and highest voter turnout.

Report informs that by 15.00, the highest voter turnout was recorded in the 52nd Guba constituency with 15,920 votes (33.91%).

By 15.00, the 37th Nizami first constituency (Ganja) saw the lowest number of votes (20.18%)

Generally, turnout in municipal elections across Azerbaijan by 15.00 made 26.88%, with 1,336,733 out of 4,972,356 eligible voters having cast their votes.