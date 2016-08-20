CEC registers other two campaign groups for referendum

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ The issue on registration of 'Bələdiyyə' (Municipality) and 'Vətəndaş Cəmiyyəti' (Civil Society) campaign groups for the referendum has been considered at today's meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Report informs, CEC secretary Arifa Mukhtarova provided information on both issues.

She said that 'Bələdiyyə' campaign group, established by the municipalities and 'Vətəndaş Cəmiyyəti', by Azerbaijan Trade Unions confederation and civil society organizations, to participate in the referendum on changes and amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan on September 26, 2016 as campaign groups, have completed signature collection campaigns and submitted to the CEC for registration.

Later, the issues put to vote, and both campaign groups were registered.