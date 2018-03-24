 Top
    CEC registers organizations seeking to conduct exit poll during presidential elections - LIST

    Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Central Election Commission (CEC) held its next meeting.

    Report informs, Mazahir Panahov reviewed the appeals of the four organizations to conduct an exit poll during presidential elections scheduled for April 11.

    ELS-Independent Research Center, "Rey" Monitoring Center, US-based Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates in partnership with the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, and Independent consultancy and assistance center “For the Sake of Civil Society” (FSCS) together with the French Research Company Opinionway will hold an exit-poll during the presidential elections scheduled for April 11.

    CEC has registered those organizations. 

