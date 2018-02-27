CEC registers Ilham Aliyev's candidacy for presidency

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today’s meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) has discussed the issue of registration of candidacy of Ilham Heydar ogly Aliyev, nominated by the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) for the presidency.

Report informs, Chairman of Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said.

CEC Chairman said that 45,000 voters' signatures were given to Ilham Aliyev's authorized representatives: "They submitted their signatures to the Central Election Commission on February 22. The signatures were checked by the CEC Working Group".

The issue was put to the vote. Ilham Aliyev was nominated for the presidency.

Notably, the presidential elections in Azerbaijan will be held on April 11.