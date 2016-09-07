CEC registers 846 observers to monitor referendum in Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has registered 846 observers to watch the referendum (nationwide vote) on September 26, 2016, which will be held to make amendments to the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said.

6 accredited observers are representing the Secretariat of CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly Council. 135 people registered on their own initiatives.

M. Panahov stated that 37 429 observers were registered at the district election commissions (DEC).