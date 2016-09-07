CEC registers organizations to hold exit-poll in referendum

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Three organizations, intending to hold exit-poll at the referendum on September 26, 2016 to make amendments to the Constitution of Azerbaijan, have been accredited at the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, appeals of Independent Advisory and Assistance Center for Civil Society, Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 'Els' Independent Research Center have been considered at today's meeting of the Commission.

Deputy Chairman of the CEC, Natig Mammadov provided information on the issue. He said that these organizations should be professional. At the end of the discussions, 3 organizations, appealing to hold exit-poll, have been registered.