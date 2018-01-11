CEC receives financial statements from political parties

© Report

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) began to receive financial statements of political parties on 2017.

Report informs, in accordance with the legislation, political parties should submit annual financial statements to the CEC together with auditor opinion not later than April 1.

Central Election Commission should inform the Ministry of Justice on political parties failing to submit annual financial reports together with auditor opinion until April 1.

Notably, 55 political parties have been registered at the Azerbaijani Justice Ministry. Only 45 of them submitted annual financial statements on 2016 to the CEC. The other 10 parties - Party of Resurrection and Progress of Azerbaijan, Party of National Democratic Cognition, Peasants' Party of Azerbaijan, Party of Independent Azerbaijan, Party of the National Movement of Azerbaijan, Party of the National Government of Azerbaijan, Patriots' Party of Azerbaijan, Democratic Party of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan, Progress Party, Party of the National Salvation failed to submit financial statements. No punitive measure taken on them.