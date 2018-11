© Report

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ The number of appeals to the "hotline" No 115 of the Central Election Commission (CEC) regarding the presidential elections in Azerbaijan, has been announced.

According to the CEC's Media and Public Relations Department, about 100 calls have been received by "hotline" from 08:00 to 15:00, starting from the voting day.

It was stated that they were inquiries, but not complaints.