CEC: Ilham Aliyev gains 86 percent of votes

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan has announced preliminary results of the April 11 presidential election, with incumbent President Ilham Aliyev gaining 86% of the votes.

Report informs, speaking at a press conference on results of the voting, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov said the commission received protocols from 5201 polling stations, which makes 92 percent of the total number of polling stations in the country.

Mazahir Panahov said: “After 3,712,120 valid votes were counted, the preliminary results are as follows:

Aliyev Ilham Heydar oglu – 3,192,522 (86 percent);

Oruj Zahid Maharram oglu – 115,462 votes (3.11 percent);

Hasanguliyev Gudrat Muzaffar oglu – 112,915 votes (3.04 percent);

Mammadov Sardar Jalal oglu – 112,078 votes (3.02 percent);

Hajiyev Hafiz Alamdar oglu – 56,153 votes (1.51 percent);

Alizade Araz Mammad-Mubariz oglu – 51,738 votes (1.39 percent);

Guliyev Faraj Ibrahim oglu – 43,456 votes (1.18 percent);

Nurullayev Razi Gulamali oglu – 27,706 votes (0.75 percent);