    CEC heard appeal of ex-candidate for Musavat Party leadership

    Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Appeal of Tural Abbasli, ex-candidate for Musavat Party leadership nominated by Nasimi First constituency No.21 heard in today's meeting of Central Election Commission (CEC).

    Report informs, T.Abbasli expressed his disagreement with the decision of district election commission regarding parliamentary elections held on November 1, 2015.

    'Violations occurred in the stations of that constituency on the election day', he said.

    All acts presented by Tural Abbasli was made by one person, CEC member Bakhsheyish Asgarov said

    CEC did not remedied T.Abbasli's appeal.

