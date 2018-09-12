CEC deputy chairman resigns

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Natig Mammadov has resigned.

Report informs that Milli Majlis will consider the issue of electing a new member to the CEC.

Natig Mammadov has been appointed deputy head of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Notably, Mammadov was appointed as a member of the Central Election Commission by the decision of the parliament in 2004. He represented MPs who were not members of any political party and nominated his candidacy in the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Natig Mammadov was elected deputy chairman of CEC in 2010.