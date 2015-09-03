​CEC Deputy Chairman: Among 5 million voters only 50-100 may be dissatisfied

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Election Commission (CEC) and the EU representation in Azerbaijan organized a seminar on the consideration of appeals in regard with the elections.

Report informs, the seminar was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Natig Mammadov, Charge d'Affaires of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Toralf Pilz, an expert on electoral issues Sergey Kalechenko, members of the Central Election Commission, representatives of the CEC Secretariat and members of expert groups in the district election commissions.

Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Natig Mammadov stressed in his speech that Azerbaijan has been independent for more than 20 years: "We have integrated into Europe. Our country has a multi-party system, the will of people is reflected here. We have more than 5 million voters and more than 50 political parties. Azerbaijan has been developing in this direction. "

He stressed that, as all countries, Azerbaijan also has problems during elections: "Ensuring the rights of all voters is not an easy task. In spite of this, if in 2010 parliamentary elections the CEC received 267 complaints, in 2013 the presidential election there were 19. The country is working to improve the election process. There are 5 million voters in the elections. Only 50-100 voters may be dissatisfied. We have to consider the complaints and appeals in the minority parties."

Mammadov said that elections in Azerbaijan are observed by tens of thousands of observers.

The seminar will last until September 5.