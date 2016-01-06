CEC comments on not submitting annual financial reports by four political parties

Baku. 6 January.REPORT.AZ/ 'Central Election Commission has taken all possible steps to ensure submitting of annual financial statements by political parties. But practice on imposing severe, strict sanctions against parties, not submitting report is not available.'

Report was told by Natig Mammadov, Deputy Chairman of Central Election Commission (CEC) commenting on not submitting annual financial report on 2014 by four political parties.

'Legislative requirements are available regarding submission of annual financial statements by political parties and these requirements should be fulfilled', N.Mammadov said.

Notably, 55 political parties has registered at Azerbaijani Justice Ministry. Only 51 of them has submitted annual financial report on 2014 to the CEC. The other 4 parties - Azerbaijan Revival and Progress Party, Azerbaijan National Movement Party, Azerbaijan Patriots Party, Alliance Party for the sake of Azerbaijan has not submitted reports.

In accordance with legislation, political parties should submit annual financial statements to the CEC together with auditor opinion not later than April 1 each year.