CEC Chairman: Would be naive to say there no attempts to interfere in elections

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ It would be naive to say that there are no attempts to interfere in the presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Chairman of Central Election Commission (CEC), Mazahir Panahov told the RIA Novosti.

"It would be naive to say that there are no attempts to interfere in the presidential elections. With great regret we state that intervention attempts have become a reality of today's world”, Panahov stated.

At the same time, he advised "not even try" to those who plan to interfere in the election process. Panahov noted that in previous years such attempts were unsuccessful, because "they lacked a social base, which is a serious factor."

He noted that the CEC did not record serious violations during the election campaign.

Notably, the presidential elections in Azerbaijan will be held on April 11.