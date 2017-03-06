CEC Chairman warns political parties in Azerbaijan

© Report.az

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov called on political parties in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, M.Panahov said that the parties shall submit their financial statements for the year 2016 to the CEC. According to him, the CEC receives statements: "Deadline is April 1. Other parties also shall submit financial statements".

Notably, according to the legislation, political parties shall submit annual financial statements to the CEC together with auditor opinion not later than April 1 of each year. The CEC shall notify the Ministry of Justice on the parties failing.