CEC chairman warned electoral commissions

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/At today's meeting Chairman of the Central Election CommissionMazahir Panahov gave instructions and recommendations about referendum which is scheduled to take place on September 26, 2016.

Report informs, M. Panahov said although previous elections in Azerbaijan held at the high level, there is no time to relax. In all areas of human activity problems arise when there is relaxation and indifferent attitude to work".

M. Panahov noted referendum process has historical importance and there must be serious approach to this issue:

"The leaders and members of the election commissions have great responsibility. No one has the right to be frivolous or neglect referendum "

M. Panahov said all activities related to the referendum carried out at a high level. According to him seminars are held for members of the electoral commissions, as well as awareness-raising works are done.

M. Panahov underlined that to hold a referendum at a high level all conditions created and necessary work has been done.