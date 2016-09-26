CEC Chairman: Voter turnout is very high

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ "All of 5627 polling stations opened in due course. This is one of the basic requirements."

Report informs, Mazahir Panahov,Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) told reporters.

He said that CEC did not receive a formal statement about serious violations in the elections to this hour: "Hot line is always open. Observers are free to monitor elections. Voter turnout is very high. This is very encouraging. Turnout is high in the cities.Typically in cities activity is somewhat lower compared with provinces. However, higher activeness observed compared to previous years."