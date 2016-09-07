CEC Chairman urges observers to be attentive

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ "We have managed to create an atmosphere of referendum in Azerbaijan. The work is in order, there is no problem."

Report informs, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Mazahir Panahov said.

He stated, observers must be attentive on election day: "Observers should carefully monitor the voting. In other words, the observer may speak about incident that he witnessed. Our impressions about voting based on requests of observers. In this regard, observers should be objective."