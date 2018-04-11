 Top
    CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov casts a vote

    He came to voting station together with his spouse
    © Report/Elchin Murad

    Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has today voted in the presidential elections.

    Report informs, Panahov came to voting station together with his spouse.

    The CEC Chairman and his spouse voted at polling station No 31 of the 2nd Binagadi constituency No 10.

    There are the names of 1,269 persons in the list of voters of this station. More than 600 voters have voted since the beginning of voting.

