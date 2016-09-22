CEC chairman and minister inspect web cameras installed for referendum

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of Central Election Commission Mazahir Panahov and Minister of Communications and Information Technologies Ramin Guluzade, inspected web cameras installed in connection with the referendum to be held on September 26 in Azerbaijan.

Report informs CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov told reporters, thousands of webcams installed in polling stations: "We have checked conditions of web cameras. View from all points at a very high level. Latest technologies used to achieve high-level vision. We're working to make sure there will not be any problem in electricity supply and telephone communication."

M. Panahov said any interested person from all around the world can enter on CEC's website and get a chance to watch constantly the whole election process through web cameras in online mode: "I believe that we will fulfill our work in high standards."