 Top
    Close photo mode

    CEC approves nomination of one more presidency candidate

    Presidential elections in Azerbaijan will be held on April 11
    © Report

    Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Election Commission (CEC) has considered the approval of Ramazan Alakbar oglu Bekirov's candidacy at today's session.

    Report informs, the CEC secretary Arifa Mukhtarova provided a detailed information about Bekirov.

    Mukhtarova said that there are grounds for approval of Bekirov's candidacy.

    The issue was approved after voting.

    Thus, number of persons whose nominations for presidential candidacies were approved, now reached 13.

    Notably, the presidential elections in Azerbaijan will be held on April 11. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi