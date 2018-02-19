CEC approves nomination of one more presidency candidate

© Report

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Election Commission (CEC) has considered the approval of Ramazan Alakbar oglu Bekirov's candidacy at today's session.

Report informs, the CEC secretary Arifa Mukhtarova provided a detailed information about Bekirov.

Mukhtarova said that there are grounds for approval of Bekirov's candidacy.

The issue was approved after voting.

Thus, number of persons whose nominations for presidential candidacies were approved, now reached 13.

Notably, the presidential elections in Azerbaijan will be held on April 11.