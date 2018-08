© Report

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today's session of the Central Election Commission (CEC) has considered the issue of approval of the Calendar Plan of major actions and measures for preparation and holding the extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the Plan was put to vote and approved by the CEC members.

A working group was created at the meeting and it entrusted to Etibar Guliyev, a CEC member.