CEC annuled results of some polling stations

Baku. 11 October.REPORT.AZ/ The Central Election Commission (CEC) has investigated the information, received in regard with the referendum, held on September 26 to make amendments to the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, CEC Secretary Arifa Mukhtarova said.

She said that investigations were carried out regarding violations in some polling stations on the voting day, which filmed by web-cameras.

A.Mukhtarova noted that the results of these polling stations must be annulled and election commissions dissolved. The issue put to vote and adopted.