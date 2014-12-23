Central Elections Committee announces voter turnout for 10:00 AM in municipal elections

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Central Election Committee announced the voter turnout for 10:00 a.m. in municipal elections.

Report informs, the head of the Secretariat of the Election Information Center CEC, Rufat Gulmammadov said that 10.4% of voters (501, 254 people) took part in the vote throughout the country.

R. Gulmammadov stated that it is possible to provide information about any illegal actions, irregularities that may occur during the course of voting by calling CEC 115 "hotline".