    Campaign of candidates to municipality ends in Azerbaijan

    37 079 candidates were registered

    Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ The allocated time to the campaign of registered candidates to municipal membership in Azerbaijan ended. Report informs, the campaign started on November 30 and lasted 22 days.

    The allocated time to campaign ended 08:00 a.m. this morning.

    The registered candidates, their attorney, authorized representatives, political parties that have registered candidate, blocs of political parties had the right to campaign.

    15 035 members will be elected to 1607 municipalities in 118 constituencies in Azerbaijan on December 23. 37 079 candidates and more than 50 local election observers that will monitor the elections were registered. According to the decision of the Central Election Committee (CEC), web-cameras will be installed in the 1000 polling stations.

