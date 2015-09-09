Support campaign held in front of Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan - PHOTOS

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today, with the organizational support of the International Diaspora Center, a campaign for the support of Turkey was held in front of the Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Report was informed by the International Diaspora Center, the rally aims to condemn recent terrorist attacks committed by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Turkey.

The rally, which began at the monument to Mustafa Kamal Ataturk, was completed near the Embassy. There chanted "End Terror!", "One nation - two states".

The resolution of the campaign was read out in front of diplomatic missions and then presented to the Embassy.