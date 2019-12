The election campaign of candidates, political parties, blocs, and plenipotentiaries, held as part of the municipal elections, has ended today at 08.00, Report informs.

Under the law, the election campaign begins in 23 days and ends 24 hours before the start of voting.

Municipal elections will take place in Azerbaijan on December 23. 15,156 members will be elected to 1,606 municipalities. The previous municipal elections in Azerbaijan took place on December 23, 2014.