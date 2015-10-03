Cabinet of Ministers cancels its decision

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Cabinet of Ministers cancelled the decision "On approval of the Forms and order of termination of registration from the state register of real estate."

Report informs, a document on cancellation of the decision was signed by Prime Minister Artur Rasi-zadeh.

The decision was taken in order to implement Provision 3.2 of the presidential decree №553 of June 17, 2015 "On approval of the description of termination of registration from the state register of immovable property and the state registration of property rights "and" Plan and the measures of the land."

The decision №174 "On approval of termination of registration from the state register of immovable property and the state registration of property rights" was signed by Artur Rasi-zadeh on November 6, 2004.