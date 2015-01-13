Board of the State Committee for Work With Diaspora approved - LIST

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ The board of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Azerbaijan State Committee for Work with Diaspora was approved. Report informs, the number of the board was 9. According to the decision, the Chairman of the State Committee on Diaspora Nazim Ibrahimov was confirmed as the head of the board.

The members of the board are the followings:

Hajiyev Valeh Tofig -First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora

Samadov Abutalib Gambar- Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora

Gurbanov Nariman Ahmadagha-Head of the Office of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora

Aliyev Rizvan Bayramgulu-Head of the First regional department of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora

Mammadov Ilham Haji- Head of the Second regional department of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora

Najafov Fizuli Tarverdi- Head of the Third regional department of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora

Valiyev Javanshir Inglab- Head of the Fouth regional department of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora

Miralem Elshad Mirjavad-Head of theadvocacy, information and analysis department of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora