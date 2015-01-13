 Top
    Board of the State Committee for Work With Diaspora approved - LIST

    According to the decision, the number of the board was 9

    Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ The board of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Azerbaijan State Committee for Work with Diaspora was approved. Report informs, the number of the board was 9. According to the decision, the Chairman of the State Committee on Diaspora Nazim Ibrahimov was confirmed as the head of the board.

    The members of the board are the followings:

    Hajiyev Valeh Tofig -First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora

    Samadov Abutalib Gambar- Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora

    Gurbanov Nariman Ahmadagha-Head of the Office of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora

    Aliyev Rizvan Bayramgulu-Head of the First regional department of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora

    Mammadov Ilham Haji- Head of the Second regional department of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora

    Najafov Fizuli Tarverdi- Head of the Third regional department of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora

    Valiyev Javanshir Inglab- Head of the Fouth regional department of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora

    Miralem Elshad Mirjavad-Head of theadvocacy, information and analysis department of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora

