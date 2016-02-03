Board of Appeal established under the President of Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 February.REPORT.AZ/ Board of Appeal has been established under the President of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a relevant decree.

The decree has been signed to improve the mechanism for provision of multi-staging in the field of consideration of appeals of physical and legal persons engaged in business activity, appeal to higher authority against decisions of central and local executive power authorities or against their action or inaction.

In addition, 'Composition of Board of Appeal under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan' has been approved.

The Cabinet of Ministers should prepare its offers on conforming Acts of the President of the Azerbaijan to this decree within three months and submit to the President.