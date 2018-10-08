BCEP: Several old, damaged buildings are being demolished near Mountain Jew Synagogue

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Baku City Executive Power (BCEP) is carrying out the demolition of several old, damaged buildings near the Mountain Jew Synagogue in Rasul Rza Street.

Report was told in BCEP that currently, three apartment buildings at Rasul Rza Street, 40, near the synagogue are being destroyed. One of them is a 2-room apartment in an emergency condition that belongs to a citizen living in a foreign country for a long time and one room of that apartment belongs to Moshe Kuşon, the rabbin of this synagogue. Negotiations were carried out with the owners of apartments, they were told that according to the current legislation, after the presentation of the property documents, according to the agreement on purchase and sale, the compensation amount, determined by the Ministry of Finance, will be paid to them.

According to the Baku City Executive Power, it is envisaged to expand the area of the general architectural ancestral area of the temple at the expense of the demolished buildings based on the requests of the leadership and members of the Mountain Jews community and to build a temple to be used here for other religious ceremonies.

In line with the decree and instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the work on relocation of old, outdated, dismantled residential and other buildings, and compensation to residents living there continues.