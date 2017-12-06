Bar Association to elect new chairman tomorrow

© Report.az

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Bar Association will hold next conference on December 7.

Report informs, 116 delegates were selected to attend the conference at the Boulevard Hotel.

A number of issues will be discussed at the conference as well as new members and chairperson of the Presidium of the Bar Association will be elected. Candidates for membership and chairmanship for the Presidium will be nominated during the conference.

Notably, Chairman of the Bar Association Presidium, Azer Taghiyev was dismissed in September at his own will.

Deputy Chairman Farhad Najafov serves as Acting Chairman.