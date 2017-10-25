Baku today hosts 8th meeting of law enforcement agencies network

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku today hosts the 8th meeting of law enforcement agencies network.

Report informs, a meeting entitled "Corruption Crimes Investigation and Criminal Proceedings: Confiscation of criminal incomes, property restoration and prosecutors independence" was organized by the Anti-Corruption General Directorate with the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Kamran Aliyev, Chief of the Anti-Corruption General Directorate with the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said that Azerbaijan has strong will to fight corruption.

He noted that Azerbaijan joined a number of international conventions in the field of fight against corruption.

According to him, the OECD Anti-Corruption Network experts have studied anti-corruption legislation in Azerbaijan and its application and gave relevant recommendations.

Kamal Jafarov, Secretary of the Commission for combating corruption, also made a speech. He spoke about the work done in the field of anti-corruption in the country.

The event continued with speeches.

Notably, the meeting will end on October 27.