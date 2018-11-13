Baku to host international conference on “Role and Independence of lawyers: Comparative Perspectives”

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ An international conference on the topic of "The role and independence of lawyers: comparative perspectives" organized by the Azerbaijani Bar Association, the Council of Europe and the International Commission of Jurists will be held on November 15-16.

Report informs citing the Association that heads of the foreign ministries of 15 foreign countries, senior officials of international organizations, as well as heads of the supreme governing bodies of Azerbaijan will take part in the event.