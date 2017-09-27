Baku to host conference on summary of Year of Islamic Solidarity

© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host an international conference on summary of the "Year of Islamic Solidarity", December 21.

Report informs, Rashad Aliyarli, Deputy Chairman of the Caucasian Muslim Office (CMO) told a press news conference organized regarding the international conference in Turkey, entitled "Islamic Solidarity in the face of Turkish-Azerbaijani Friendship".

He said religious leaders are expected to attend the conference: "As well message of Pope and other religious leaders will be read out at the event".