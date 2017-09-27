 Top
    Close photo mode

    Baku to host conference on summary of Year of Islamic Solidarity

    Appeal of Pope and other religious leaders will be read out© Report/ Orkhan Azim

    Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host an international conference on summary of the "Year of Islamic Solidarity", December 21.

    Report informs, Rashad Aliyarli, Deputy Chairman of the Caucasian Muslim Office (CMO) told a press news conference organized regarding the international conference in Turkey, entitled "Islamic Solidarity in the face of Turkish-Azerbaijani Friendship".

    He said religious leaders are expected to attend the conference: "As well message of Pope and other religious leaders will be read out at the event". 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi