Baku Mayor’s Office authorizes women's march

Baku City Executive Power has reviewed the request of Gulnara Mehdiyeva, Rabiyya Mammadova, and others to stage a march on International Women's Day, Report says.

The action was scheduled for March 8 from 03.00 pm till 04.00 pm.

The Mayor’s Office proposed the route beginning from Garadagh district, Lokbatan settlement, intersection of 28 May and Hazi Aslanov streets, along 20 January circle moving by the Garadagh training base of the Neftchi sports club in Lokbatan in the direction of 5th residential massive.