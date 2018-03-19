 Top
    Baku hosts seminar-conference dedicated to role of media in presidential elections

    Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ The seminar-conference dedicated to role and functions of mass media in the presidential elections has today started in Baku with organizational support of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Central Election Commission (CEC), the National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council (NTRC) and Press Council.

    CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan on Social and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov, NTRC Chairman Nushiravan Maharramli, Chairman of Press Council Aflatun Amashov and media representatives are attending the event.

