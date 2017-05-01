Baku hosts conference 'The role of civil society in achieving objective of sustainable development in Azerbaijan'

© Report.az

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Baku has hosted conference "The role of civil society in achieving objective of sustainable development in Azerbaijan" as a part of the Sustainable Development Goals Program.

Report informs, Chairman of the Azerbaijani National Coordinating Council for Sustainable Development, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov addressing the event gave information about the works carried out in Azerbaijan in this direction. He stated that the country's economy grew by 3.5-fold, people's living conditions improved. A.Ahmadov said that the works in this field are underway.

Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudswoman) Elmira Suleymanova said that development is based on human rights. E.Suleymanova noted that monitoring have been conducted in 57 districts of Azerbaijan, together with civil society: "It revealed both positive and negative factors in the field of human rights. We should mobilize human potential and conduct measures".

Azay Guliyev, Chairman of the Council of State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) under the auspices of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan said that the institute of civil society has developed in Azerbaijan. He noted that implementation of such programs is very important.

The event continued with speeches.