Baku hosts conference "The role of youth in fight against terrorism, extremism and radicalism"

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts conference on "The role of youth in fight against terrorism, extremism and radicalism" in Cultural Center of the State Security Service of the Republic ofAzerbaijanorganized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO).

Report informs, state officials, members of Azerbaijani Parliament, university rectors, students take part in the event.

Before the conference, painting works, as well relevant literature, propaganda tools of children and adolescents on topic "we say no to terrorism" were exhibited at Cultural Center.