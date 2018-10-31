 Top
    Baku Funicular to be put into service tomorrow

    Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Repair works carried out in Baku Funicular have been concluded.

    Report informs that after the long-term renovation the funicular will be put into service tomorrow - on November 1.

    Notably, Baku funicular was built on the initiative of the State Prize laureate of the USSR, Honored Engineer Alish Lamberansky (1914-1999) and was put into operation on May 5, 1960. In the Soviet times, the carriages of Baku funicular were prepared by a special order in Kharkov and brought to the capital. Baku Funicular has been repaired twice - in 2001 and 2007.

