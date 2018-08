Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ Baku City Executive Power responded to appeal of Musavat Party. Report informs, Baku City Executive Power proposed Culture House named after Sattar Bahlulzada located at Amirjan settlement as an appropriate place to hold a congress of Musavat Party.

Party has not made a final decision on the place.

Musavat Party will hold a congress on September 27.