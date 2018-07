Baku.12 March. REPORT.AZ/ Baku City Executive Power responded to appeal of the National Council to make rally in Baku on March 15.

Report was told by the deputy chairman of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan Fuad Gahramanli.

According to him, appeal of the National Council was reviewed by the Baku city Executive Power and permitted to hold a rally on March 15 at 15:00 pm at the stadium of the Sports Complex (formerly "Mahsul") in Yasamal district.