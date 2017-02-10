Baku City Executive Power holds an expanded meeting

© Report

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ According to instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Baku City Executive Powere has held an expanded meeting on February 10.

Report informs, the meeting in regard with the implementation of Presidential Decree of December 30, 2016, on some measures to ensure the normal functioning of engineering and communication support facilities was attended by chairman of the State Committee for Architecture and Urban Planning, representatives of the State Property Committee, heads of "Azərisıq" JSC, "Azeravtoyol" JSC, "Azersu" JSC, SOCAR's "Azerigaz" Production Union Chief, heads of executive powers of Baku and Absheron districts, Baku Court of Appeal, judges of capital regions and Absheron district courts, prosecutors, police departments officers, heads of Executive Power of Baku and Absheron regions, towns, villages and the administrative-territorial districts and heads of municipalities.

Head of Baku City Executive Power Hajibala Abutalibov gave information regarding current situation, flaws, and measures to be taken.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, Head of Department of work with regional administration and local self-governance bodies Zeynal Nagdaliyev told about future obligations related to the implementation of the decree.

Participants of the meeting were informed about President's instructions.