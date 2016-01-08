Baku and suburbs divided into 12 tax zones

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan in accordance with Article 220.8.1 of the Tax Code adopted zonal boundaries of Baku and its settlements and villages with a view to simplified taxation.

Report informs, a relevant decree signed by the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Artur Rasizade.

Baku city and its suburbs divided into 12 tax zones.

Zone 1 includes the coastal central part of Baku, Zone 2 - adjacent to Zone 1 central streets and avenues of the capital not above the train station.

Zones 10, 11 and 12 include suburbs in Absheron.