Azerbaijan President issued an Order conferring Order of Glory upon Ahmad Ahmadzada

Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev issued an Order conferring Ahmad Ahmadzada with the Order of Glory ("Shohrat").

Report informs. According to the Decree, Ahmad Ahmadzada was awarded with the Order of Glory for his contribution to the development of melioration and water management in Azerbaijan.

A.Ahmadzada was born in Gakhmughal village of Gakh region of Azerbaijan on January 7, 1945.

Today A.Ahmadzada celebrates his 70th anniversary.