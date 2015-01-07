 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan President issued an Order conferring Order of Glory upon Ahmad Ahmadzada

    Today is his 70th anniversary

    Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev issued an Order conferring Ahmad Ahmadzada with the Order of Glory ("Shohrat"). 

    Report informs. According to the Decree, Ahmad Ahmadzada was awarded with the Order of Glory for his contribution to the development of melioration and water management in Azerbaijan.

    A.Ahmadzada was born in Gakhmughal village of Gakh region of Azerbaijan on January 7, 1945.

    Today A.Ahmadzada celebrates his 70th anniversary. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi