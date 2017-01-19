CMO Deputy Chairman: Azerbaijanis up to date keep bloody clothes of January 20 martyrs

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ The State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO) has hosted a conference entitled "January 20 - peak of martyrdom", dedicated to the 27th anniversary of January 20 events.

Report informs, SCWRO Chairman Mubariz Gurbanli, State Adviser on Multinational, Multicultural and Religious Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kamal Abdullayev, heads of religious confessions in Azerbaijan and others attended the event.

Addressing the event Kamal Abdullayev spoke about role of January 20 events in the fate of the Azerbaijani people and state. He noted that Azerbaijani people will never forget these events.

M.Gurbanli said that after the events, national leader Heydar Aliyev raised truth voice in Moscow.

Deputy Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Fuad Nurullayev said that today all citizens of Azerbaijan consider to visit monument to the martyrs as their duty: "During the events, CMO Chairman Allahshukur Pashazade gathered the people. All departments were headless. CMO Chairman gathered all elders. We took bloody clothes of martyrs to keep as evidence. They are kept up to date".

Then heads of non-Islamic religious communities in Azerbaijan made speeches on glory of peak of martyrdom and heroism of the Azerbaijani people. Fight of the Azerbaijani people for liberation of its land on January 20 was stressed.