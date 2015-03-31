Writer Seymur Baijan calls on the youth not to attend National Council's meeting

Baku.31 March. REPORT.AZ/ A writer and publicist, Seymur Baijan addressed the youth on the meeting appointed by the oppositional National Council on April 5.

Report informs, S.Baijan called on young people not to attend National Council's meeting: "It would be better if you do not pay attention to those who are unprincipled, failed and do not know what to do. I know that this challenge will not be accepted unambiguously, but, I think it is my duty to say this."

S.Baijan noted that the Chairman of the National Council Jamil Hasanli is still a member of Azerbaijan Writers' Union, defends the people's writer Anar Rzayev and calls him as a "friend". For this reason, the writer called Jamil Hasanli an unserious and unprincipled man.

"If there is a need to take people to the meeting, let's Jamil Hasanli take members of the Writers' Union there. It would be better if you do not participate in these games," S.Baijan added.